Azerbaijan's Victory Day commemorated in Mexico City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 November 2026 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held in Mexico City on November 7, ahead of the national holiday celebrated annually on November 8.

The event commemorated Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, which ended nearly three decades of occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

The ceremony took place at the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Park, located along Paseo de la Reforma, one of the Mexican capital's most prominent and historic avenues.

The park, which features a monument depicting the map of Azerbaijan, served as the venue for the commemorative gathering.

As part of the ceremony, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Mexico were performed by the Symphony Orchestra of the Mexican Navy.

A wreath was also laid at the monument featuring the map of Azerbaijan in honour of the country's historic victory.

The event brought together representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and representatives of the Mexican public.

The commemoration highlighted the significance of November 8 in Azerbaijan's modern history, marking the liberation of Shusha in 2020 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Victory Day has since become an important national occasion, commemorating the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and honouring the servicemen who lost their lives during the conflict.