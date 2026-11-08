Russia: US wants to see Putin at G20 summit
The United States want to see Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS News on Saturday.
Pankin told the outlet that the composition of the Russian delegation will be determined the day before, in accordance with the standard practice. He stressed that, no matter what, Russia will be represented "on a high level." He noted that Washington has "repeatedly" stressed it would like to see Putin in Miami.
Pankin said that the circumstance is "normal" and in line with US responsibilities as the chair of the summit. He assured that the Russian side intends to actively participate in the meeting.
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