AzerGold warns of WhatsApp scams using fake employee profiles

8 November 2026 00:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Recently, several incidents have been reported involving the creation of fake profiles using the names and photographs of AzerGold CJSC employees, as well as attempts to carry out fraudulent activities through the WhatsApp messaging platform.

In these cases, unidentified individuals have been contacting various people through fake profiles, impersonating the Company’s employees and sending messages and requests of various kinds in their names. The aim of these fraudulent schemes is to deceive individuals into taking certain actions to obtain their personal and banking information or unlawfully gain access to their financial assets.

AzerGold CJSC urges its employees, business partners and members of the public to remain vigilant against such activities. The Company advises recipients not to respond to suspicious messages, click on unfamiliar links, open files received from unknown sources, or disclose personal, banking or work-related information to third parties. To verify the authenticity of any communication, individuals should use only official contact details that they have previously verified.

Anyone encountering fake profiles is requested to preserve the relevant correspondence and any other available evidence, and to immediately notify the Company and the relevant law enforcement authorities.

AzerGold CJSC strongly condemns the unauthorized use of its employees’ names and photographs, as well as any fraudulent activities carried out through such means. The Company calls on everyone to observe information security practices and exercise caution when dealing with suspicious communications.