Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

8 November 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

"On the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we sincerely congratulate the brotherly people and state of Azerbaijan on Victory Day. We respectfully honour and remember all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland."

The ministry published a statement on its official account on the social media platform X.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

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