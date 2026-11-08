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Sunday, November 8, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev to deliver Victory Day address from Khankendi

8 November 2026 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev to deliver Victory Day address from Khankendi
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will soon deliver a Victory Day address to the nation from Khankendi, which will be broadcast live.

The address will take place at 12:00.

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