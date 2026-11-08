President Ilham Aliyev: The main path to Victory ran through the hearts of our people, our soldiers, and our officers
“Naturally, factors such as years of army building, enhancing the professionalism of our Armed Forces, regularly conducting military exercises, increasing combat capabilities, and equipping our army with modern equipment and weaponry played a major role in achieving our Victory. However, the main path to Victory ran through the hearts of our people, our soldiers, and our officers,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.
“What drove us forward was the path of dignity. The Azerbaijani people never intended to come to terms with the occupation,” the head of state added.
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