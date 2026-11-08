Two oil tankers catch fire after attempting to cross Strait of Hormuz

8 November 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two oil tankers have reportedly attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with their tracking systems switched off, one east of the strait and the other within the waterway. Both vessels struck naval mines during the attempt.

This was stated in a written statement issued by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the statement, fires broke out aboard both vessels following the incidents and were still burning at the time of the announcement.

Earlier, Iranian media reported hearing two explosions on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, before reports emerged that the tankers had struck mines.

An unnamed Iranian official said the explosions heard on Qeshm Island were linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state television also suggested that the explosions may have been caused by warning shots fired at vessels in the strait.

Image: AP