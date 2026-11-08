Macron reportedly has 'secret bunker hideout' in case French rioters storm Élysée Palace

8 November 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

French authorities have reportedly prepared a secret hideout in the suburbs of Paris where President Emmanuel Macron could be evacuated if protesters were to seize the Élysée Palace.

According to The Telegraph, details of the plans involving Macron and his inner circle have emerged from a book titled "The New Army of Shadows", written by French journalists Pierre Gastineau, Antoine Izambard and Franck Renaud.

The authors claim that concerns are growing in France over rising public discontent and the possibility of further unrest.

One potential trigger for new disturbances could be the outcome of the upcoming presidential election. In particular, Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure has reportedly held several meetings to prepare for a possible uprising.

The journalists also say that French authorities fear a government collapse and have drawn up plans for deploying troops, while establishing a secret fund to finance potential resistance forces.

According to protest organisers, the number of demonstrators across France has reached 800,000. However, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez put the figure at 550,000.

Reports about the existence of a secret bunker for Macron have circulated in the media before. In autumn 2025, videos spread on social media claiming that the French president had allocated €148 million to build a luxury underground shelter covering more than 1,500 square metres to protect against a possible Third World War.