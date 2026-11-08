Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and First Ladies met with decorated servicemen

8 November 2026 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, met with heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen awarded the “Garabagh” and “Zafar” orders in Khankendi on November 8.

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