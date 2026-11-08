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Sunday, November 8, 2026

Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 November 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On November 8, Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited the Victory Monument in Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of Victory Day.

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Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Heydar Aliyev and his wife Alena Aliyeva visited Victory Monument in Baku [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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