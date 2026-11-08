President: I hope the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan will yield concrete results

8 November 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had initialed the peace agreement more than a year ago, but it had not yet been formally signed.

"Today, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is underway, and I hope it will yield concrete results," President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

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