Defence minister highlights Azerbaijan's military progress

8 November 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijani Army is becoming stronger and more capable through the continued implementation of large-scale reforms under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This was stated in a congratulatory message delivered by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence to military personnel on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day.

"Dear officers, warrant officers, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, civil servants and civilian employees!

I sincerely congratulate you on November 8 – Victory Day, which we celebrate with great pride and solemnity. I wish each of you success in your honourable and sacred service aimed at further strengthening Azerbaijan's defence capabilities.

Thanks to the outstanding efforts of the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, a unified command structure was established in the Azerbaijani Army, which became the foundation of a regular military force. The development of the armed forces and military construction were consistently placed among the country's top priorities, ensuring the protection of the republic's independence, sovereignty, defence and security.

The path to victory, which began with the National Leader's efforts to save the country, and his development strategy are being successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Major achievements in strengthening the country's defence capabilities, along with large-scale military reforms, training exercises and successful large-scale counteroffensive operations against enemy provocations, further strengthened the morale and determination of military personnel. As a result, November 8 – Victory Day – was written in golden letters in Azerbaijan's glorious military history. Today, the continued implementation of large-scale reforms in the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is making our armed forces stronger and more capable.

President Ilham Aliyev's decree declaring 2026 the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan is also making a significant contribution to the large-scale reconstruction, restoration and development projects underway in the territories liberated from occupation.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Army achieved a decisive victory in the Patriotic War and carried out successful combat operations and anti-terror measures, liberating our historic lands that had remained under occupation. Thanks to the Supreme Commander's determined and far-sighted policy and the strength of our army, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty have been fully restored.

On the liberated territories, where the State Flag of Azerbaijan now flies with pride, our courageous army is making a significant contribution to ensuring security during reconstruction efforts and supporting the Great Return.

I am confident that, remaining faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Oath and military regulations, you will continue to strengthen your combat readiness and morale, while further developing your skills and abilities to achieve new successes in your service.

On the eve of November 8 – Victory Day, as always, we remember with deep respect and reverence the memory of the sons of our homeland who laid down their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty. The families of our martyrs, servicemen who were wounded and veterans of the war remain at the centre of the state's attention. Important steps are being taken, with the support and attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, to improve their living conditions and address their social needs.

I extend my warmest congratulations to the parents and families of our fallen servicemen, our comrades-in-arms who sustained injuries in the service of the homeland, and our dear veterans.

Once again, I wholeheartedly congratulate each of you on November 8 – Victory Day and wish you good health, long life and continued success in your honourable service to the homeland and the independent Republic of Azerbaijan," the message reads.