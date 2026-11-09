Dmitry Sitkovetsky discusses Shostakovich’s legacy at Baku Book Center [PHOTOS]

9 November 2026 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An open meeting with world-renowned violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky was held at the Baku Book Center as part of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF).

The event was dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the birth of Dmitry Shostakovich, one of the most influential composers of the 20th century, whose life, creative work and professional connections were closely associated with Baku and Azerbaijan.

During the discussion, Sitkovetsky explored Shostakovich’s personality, musical language and artistic legacy, sharing personal recollections, family stories and insights into the historical period in which the composer created his works. He also spoke about his own family’s musical heritage and its connections with prominent figures in Azerbaijani and international music.

The meeting held particular significance for Sitkovetsky, who was born in Baku on September 27, 1954, into a distinguished musical family. His father was celebrated violinist Julian Sitkovetsky, while his mother is renowned pianist Bella Davidovich, winner of the 1949 International Chopin Piano Competition. His family’s musical roots in Baku extend back several generations, with his great-grandfather serving as concertmaster of the Baku Opera Theatre.

Shostakovich himself visited Baku several times, performing his compositions and maintaining close contacts with Azerbaijani musicians. During his 1952 visit, he attended the premiere of Gara Garayev’s ballet Seven Beauties, reflecting the strong cultural ties between the composer and Azerbaijan’s musical community.

The conversation also highlighted Shostakovich’s lasting influence on global music and the continuing relevance of his works for contemporary audiences.

Sitkovetsky, a graduate of the Moscow Conservatory and New York’s Juilliard School, has performed with leading orchestras worldwide as both a violinist and conductor. His artistic career also encompasses chamber music, arrangements and various international musical projects.

The meeting formed part of BIAF’s musical programme commemorating Shostakovich’s 120th birth anniversary, highlighting Baku’s historical contribution to the development of Azerbaijani and international musical culture.