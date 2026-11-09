Donald Trump: I don't want to go to hell

9 November 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump spoke about his own mortality, declaring that he does not want to go to hell and that he is a "religious person."

"In theory, I go to heaven," he replied to CBS News correspondent Ross Douthat's question about what he thinks would happen to him after death.

Douthat also asked Trump how the multiple failed attempts on his life, one of which had come very close, had influenced his view of death.

"I hope I'm missed ... I don't know ... I think I've done a good job," the US leader remarked.

Douthat then asked Trump whether he could forgive his political foes for the sake of entering heaven.

“Let’s say you pass away, you’re entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it?”

Trump responded saying, “The answer is no. I want to be honest, no.”

“I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and always will.”