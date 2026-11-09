TRT Türk Radio marks sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory

9 November 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The latest edition of the “Azerbaijan Wind” programme, broadcast on Türkiye’s TRT Türk radio, has been dedicated to the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 2020 Patriotic War and the liberation of its territories.

The programme’s author and host, Doctor of Philosophy Saida Omar, shared the significance and joy of this historic milestone with Turkish audiences, highlighting the pride and national unity that accompanied Azerbaijan’s victory.

During the broadcast, Omar recalled her work on a series of programmes dedicated to the Second Karabakh War and Azerbaijan’s historic triumph, which aired on Bengü Türk television during the 44-day war. Through these broadcasts, she sought to inform Turkish audiences about Azerbaijan’s position, the determination of its people and the nation’s struggle to restore its territorial integrity.

She noted that sharing the joy of the sixth anniversary with listeners through TRT Istanbul Radio was both a great honour and a source of personal pride. She described promoting Azerbaijan’s victory through literature and music, while introducing the country’s cultural heritage to a wider audience, as a moral responsibility.

The programme also featured compositions by Uzeyir Hajibayli, founder of Azerbaijan’s national school of composition, alongside performances by renowned mugham singer Khan Shushinski. Their works highlighted Karabakh’s rich musical traditions and enduring cultural identity.

Special attention was also given to Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations. The broadcast emphasized that Azerbaijan’s victory was a source of happiness for both nations, reflecting the enduring spirit of solidarity embodied in the principle of “One nation, two states.”