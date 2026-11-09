Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on its National Flag Day [PHOTO]

9 November 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 9, celebrated as State Flag Day.

The congratulatory message was published on the ministry's official social media account, highlighting the close ties between the two brotherly nations.

"Happy State Flag Day on November 9 to our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters!" the ministry said in its message.

It is worth noting that on November 17, 2009, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing State Flag Day. The document states that the flag, which is a legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and serves as the country's current national flag, was adopted at a meeting of the ADR government on November 9, 1918.

Under the presidential decree, November 9 was officially declared State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and is celebrated annually.

The occasion is marked across Azerbaijan through various official ceremonies and public events, reflecting the importance of the national flag as a symbol of independence, sovereignty and statehood.