UK and European countries unite to secure key maritime routes
The United Kingdom and several European countries are planning to establish a naval alliance to counter the threat, the Financial Times reports.
According to the newspaper, the initiative aims to strengthen joint defence across the North Atlantic, the Arctic and the Baltic Sea.
The chief of the British Defense Staff, Richard Knighton, said that the countries would step up cooperation so that nothing would threaten maritime navigation in the event of war.
An agreement to expand military cooperation is expected to be signed on Tuesday aboard the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.
Image: Janis Laizan / Reuters
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