Ukraine names negotiating team for upcoming Abu Dhabi talks

8 November 2026 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine has finalised the line-up of its delegation for the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing an informed source.

The delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. Its members will also include Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov, Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia, First Deputy Presidential Office Head Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

An analyst from the Foreign Intelligence Service will also join the delegation.

The source said President Volodymyr Zelensky had decided that Hnatov would continue to oversee the military track of the negotiations. Although he will not attend the Abu Dhabi meeting, Skibitskyi will continue coordinating with him on military matters.

Several European representatives are also expected to travel to Abu Dhabi, where separate talks with them are planned, the source added.

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