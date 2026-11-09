Maduro reportedly spends prison time reading Quran and Bible

9 November 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is being held in a US prison, has reportedly turned to religion and philosophy during his detention.

The New York Times (NYT) reported the development, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, Maduro spends much of his free time reading the Bible and the Quran. He has also begun showing an interest in Judaism.

The NYT also reported that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have both lost weight while in detention. Journalists described Flores's health condition as "unstable."

According to the report, Flores had undergone a hysterectomy before being detained. She is also believed to have suffered a heart attack while in prison. In addition, she has lost two teeth.

Flores's lawyers separately told the Associated Press (AP) that she may have suffered a heart attack while in US custody and had lost more than 11 kilograms (24 pounds).