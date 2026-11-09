Iran challenges IAEA over response to strikes on nuclear facilities

9 November 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors conducted inspections at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant several days ago, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Baghaei made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 9.

He noted that Iran's mission in Vienna remains in regular and professional contact with the IAEA.

"Iran has not suspended the fulfilment of its obligations under the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency's regulations. However, attacks by other parties, namely the United States and Israel, on Iran's nuclear facilities have created difficulties in carrying out monitoring obligations," Baghaei noted.

He added that Iran is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and continues to fulfil its monitoring commitments. According to the spokesperson, responsibility should lie with those who attacked Iran. He argued that as long as the current situation persists, normal conditions for cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA cannot be restored.

It should be recalled that tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action against Iran since the memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.