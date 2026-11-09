Azerbaijan wins three medals at World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships [PHOTOS]

9 November 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan’s national gymnastics team has achieved an impressive result at the 39th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, held in Nanjing, China, from November 4 to 8, securing one gold and two silver medals.

The prestigious competition brought together 367 gymnasts from six continents, with participants competing for 16 world championship titles across different disciplines.

Azerbaijan’s biggest success came in the men’s team tumbling event. The national team, represented by Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizada and Alexey Karatashov, topped the qualification round and maintained its leading position in the final. Scoring 25 points, the Azerbaijani quartet claimed the gold medal, finishing one point ahead of Denmark and five points ahead of the United States.

The victory marked Azerbaijan’s third team tumbling world title, following previous triumphs in 2023 and 2025.

Azerbaijan also celebrated individual success, with Tofiq Aliyev winning silver in the men’s individual tumbling final with 29.700 points. This marked his first individual silver medal at a world championship. Portugal’s Vasco Peso took gold, while Kaden Brown of the United States claimed bronze.

Another historic achievement came in mixed synchronised trampoline, where siblings Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov secured silver with 52.010 points. Their result marked Azerbaijan’s first-ever world championship medal in this discipline. Belarus won gold, while Japan finished third.

In the women's individual trampoline event, Seljan Mahsudova reached the final after scoring 56.140 points in the semifinal. She eventually finished sixth with 56.580 points, delivering another strong performance for Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Malkin, Alexey Karatashov and Adil Hajizada also competed in individual tumbling, while Maqsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov represented Azerbaijan in men's synchronised trampoline.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s one gold and two silver medals highlighted the country's growing presence on the international gymnastics stage.