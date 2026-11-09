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Monday, November 9, 2026

Azerbaijan's associated gas production rises 4.1% in January-September 2026

9 November 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's associated gas production rises 4.1% in January-September 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan produced 11.676 billion cubic meters of associated gas from oil fields in January-September 2026, marking a 4.1% increase compared with the same period last year. According to the official report, Azerbaijan produced...

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