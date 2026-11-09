Baku's decision to expel 14 Iranians triggers diplomatic reaction from Tehran

9 November 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador to Tehran following Baku's decision to declare 14 Iranian nationals persona non grata, a move that has prompted a diplomatic reaction from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the Azerbaijani ambassador had been summoned to the ministry, describing Baku's decision as an unfriendly step.

According to Baghaei, Tehran intends to take what it considers appropriate measures in response to the decision.

The diplomatic development comes after Azerbaijan exercised its sovereign right to determine the presence of foreign nationals on its territory, a matter falling within the country's national security and domestic jurisdiction.

While Tehran has expressed dissatisfaction with Baku's decision, the Azerbaijani authorities' actions should be viewed in the context of their responsibility to safeguard national interests, protect state security and prevent activities that could undermine the country's stability.

Iran's announcement of possible retaliatory measures also highlights the importance of respecting the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and reciprocal diplomatic conduct in relations between neighbouring countries.

Baku and Tehran have traditionally maintained multifaceted relations, with cooperation spanning trade, transport, energy and regional connectivity. However, sustainable relations require mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and legitimate national security interests.