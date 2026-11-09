Premium gasoline production plunges 65.6% in first nine months of 2026

9 November 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Production of AI-95 premium gasoline in Azerbaijan fell sharply by 65.6% in January–September 2026 compared with the same period last year, while AI-92 gasoline output remained relatively stable, declining by just 0.3%.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!