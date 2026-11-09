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Monday, November 9, 2026

Premium gasoline production plunges 65.6% in first nine months of 2026

9 November 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Premium gasoline production plunges 65.6% in first nine months of 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Production of AI-95 premium gasoline in Azerbaijan fell sharply by 65.6% in January–September 2026 compared with the same period last year, while AI-92 gasoline output remained relatively stable, declining by just 0.3%.

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