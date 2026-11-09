Yeni Parti leader Özgür Özel makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
Chairman of Türkiye's Yeni Parti Özgür Özel has called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The post about the phone conversation has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's X social media account.
"New Party leader Özgür Özel called President Ilham Aliyev.
Özgür Özel conveyed his congratulations to the head of our state and the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day. The head of our state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.
During the phone call, it was once again noted that the friendship and brotherhood between the states and peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are unshakable," the post reads.
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