9 November 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday that Ukrainian forces lost more than 535 soldiers over the past 24 hours, while Russian air defenses intercepted two US-made HIMARS rockets and 680 Ukrainian drones.

According to the ministry, more than 335 troops were killed in clashes with Russia's Center group of forces, which reportedly improved its tactical positions. The East group claimed to have inflicted more than 200 additional Ukrainian casualties.

The ministry also reported that Russian forces used Geran drones to strike a 330-kilovolt electrical substation, railway locomotives, a logistics center and a military equipment repair facility allegedly supporting Ukrainian military operations.