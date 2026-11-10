Rammstein symphonic experience in Prague features Azerbaijani musicians [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Prague hosted the spectacular Rammstein Symphonic Experience at the Forum Karlín concert hall, bringing together the raw energy of rock music and the grandeur of symphonic orchestration in an impressive audiovisual performance.

The project featured Azerbaijani musicians, highlighting Azerbaijan's growing presence on the international music scene. The orchestra was conducted by Azerbaijani violinist, composer and conductor Anar Bramo, who led the musicians through a powerful reinterpretation of Rammstein's iconic music. Azerbaijani pianist Narmin Najafli also performed as part of the production.

Under Bramo's artistic direction, the Rammstein Symphonic Experience is currently touring internationally, with a schedule covering 11 countries and 29 concerts. The tour is bringing its unique combination of orchestral arrangements, dramatic lighting and spectacular stage effects to audiences across Europe.

During the Prague performance, the audience was also reminded of the Azerbaijani song My Heart Is Shusha (Ürəyim Şuşa), released on November 7, 2020, along with its music video. Produced in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, the project was realised during the 44-day Patriotic War with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku Media Center.

Composed shortly before the war, the song became a symbol of patriotism, national unity and confidence in victory during a defining period in Azerbaijan's history.

The Rammstein Symphonic Experience will arrive in Baku on November 30, where it will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, giving Azerbaijani audiences an opportunity to experience the internationally touring production at home.