Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria to sign strategic clean energy agreement at COP31

10 November 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria are set to sign an intergovernmental agreement on strategic cooperation in clean energy during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the agreement will be signed by Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and the energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place during a ministerial-level event dedicated to the Global Green Freight Corridors Initiative, held on the sidelines of COP31.

The initiative aims to promote environmentally sustainable international freight transportation by encouraging the development of green infrastructure, cleaner energy solutions and advanced technologies across major transport corridors.

Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) are jointly organising the ministerial event.

According to the Georgian ministry, discussions will focus on the prospects for implementing the Global Green Freight Corridors Initiative, proposed by Türkiye to reduce the environmental impact of international freight transportation and support sustainable transport development.

Clean energy and transport connectivity at the centre of cooperation

The initiative envisages closer cooperation between participating governments, international organisations, financial institutions and private-sector representatives.

Its main priorities include developing environmentally sustainable infrastructure along international transport corridors, integrating clean energy technologies and introducing innovative solutions to improve transport efficiency.

Particular attention will also be given to expanding digital connectivity and multimodal transportation networks, alongside mobilising investment for environmentally sustainable infrastructure projects.

The planned agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria is expected to provide a framework for strengthening regional cooperation in clean energy.

The four countries occupy important positions along transport and energy routes connecting the Caspian region, the South Caucasus and European markets.

Their cooperation could support efforts to integrate cleaner energy into regional infrastructure while improving the environmental sustainability of cross-border freight operations.

The signing comes as countries seek to align the development of international transport networks with climate commitments and growing demand for lower-emission logistics.