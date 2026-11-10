Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership and expanded bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand bilateral cooperation across several key sectors.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions took place during a meeting between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Serbia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dragan Vladisavljevic, on November 10.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bayramov presented the ambassador with the Order of Friendship, awarded by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in recognition of his contributions to the development of relations between the two countries. He also conveyed the president's congratulations.

Vladisavljevic expressed his deep gratitude for the award, describing it as a reflection of Azerbaijan's high regard for bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong level of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, which are built on friendship and mutual respect. Bayramov highlighted the importance of political dialogue, reciprocal visits and high-level contacts in advancing bilateral ties.

The officials also emphasized the importance of mutual support for the principles and norms of international law, particularly respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The discussions also covered opportunities to expand economic and trade relations, promote reciprocal investment and strengthen cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, tourism and humanitarian affairs.

The two sides further exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international organizations, coordinating positions on matters of mutual interest and maintaining reciprocal support.

As the meeting marked the conclusion of Vladisavljevic's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Bayramov wished him success in his future endeavours. The Serbian ambassador thanked Azerbaijan for the support and cooperation he had received during his tenure, expressing confidence that friendly relations between the two countries would continue to develop.