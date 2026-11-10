EU allocates €300 million to extend military training mission for Ukraine
The Council of the European Union (EU) has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) until November 15, 2028.
According to a statement by the EU Council, the mission's budget for the next two years will amount to approximately 300 million euros.
The extended mandate envisages incorporating lessons learned from combat operations and strengthening the military training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to the EU, the mission, established in October 2022, has trained more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel to date.
The mission will also continue cooperation with NATO and other international partners as part of its efforts to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.
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