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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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A ceremony was held in Nakhchivan on November 10 to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, on the 88th anniversary of his death.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, regarded as the savior of the great Turkish nation, and the martyrs of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The national anthems of both countries were then performed.

Ali Sevim, Türkiye's Consul General in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, laid a wreath at the monument to Ataturk.

Representatives of state and government institutions, officers of the Nakhchivan representation of the Office of the Military Attaché of the Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan, Turkish businesspeople and students from Türkiye studying in Nakhchivan also laid flowers at the monument and paid tribute to Ataturk.

The ceremony continued with speeches.

November 10 marks the 88th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's death. He died on November 10, 1938, at the age of 57.

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Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Ataturk commemorated in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on 88th anniversary of his death [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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