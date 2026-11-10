Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues message honouring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk [PHOTO]

10 November 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement marking the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

"Today marks the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and a distinguished statesman.

We remember Atatürk, a great figure who left an indelible mark on world history, with deep reverence and respect," the ministry said in a post on social media X.