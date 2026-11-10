Pope Leo XIV warns AI and automation could threaten jobs and workers' rights

10 November 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pope Leo XIV has warned that artificial intelligence and automation could have a significant impact on employment, putting numerous professions at risk and threatening human development.

According to TRT Haber, the Pope made the remarks on the second day of his visit to Argentina, addressing representatives of the business community, trade unions and social movements at the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) in Buenos Aires.

"Unregulated artificial intelligence and automation can create challenges that put many areas of employment at risk and become a genuine threat to the integral development of the human person. Access to employment opportunities for everyone must remain a priority objective of public policy and economic processes. This objective is one of the fundamental criteria for assessing the human quality of a development model," Pope Leo XIV said.

The pontiff also highlighted the importance of social movements, referring to the concept of social justice promoted by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

He stressed that the demands for "land, housing and work" remain indispensable elements of social justice, emphasizing the importance of protecting people's basic social and economic rights.

It is worth noting that Pope Leo XIV is the first Roman Catholic pontiff to visit Argentina in 39 years.