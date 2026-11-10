Moscow sends high-level delegation to Abu Dhabi talks

10 November 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Russian delegation participating in the talks in Abu Dhabi is being led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, a source told TASS.

The delegation also includes Alexei Komkov, head of the FSB's Operational Information and International Relations Service; Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov; and Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Ukranian delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. Its members will also include Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov, Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia, First Deputy Presidential Office Head Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

The trilateral talks are scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, with representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States expected to take part.

According to US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the agenda is expected to include security guarantees, de-escalation and humanitarian issues. The sides are also expected to discuss preparations for a meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

Image: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS