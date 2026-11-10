President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Türkiye

10 November 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people as a result of an explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province.

Sharing your grief over this tragedy, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of those who perished, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest the souls of those who lost their lives in peace!"