Republican lawmaker moves to impeach Pentagon chief Hegseth over Iran military action

10 November 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

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Republican Representative Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority and unlawfully carrying out military operations against Iran.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican who has repeatedly clashed with President Donald Trump, presented the impeachment articles on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Monday. The measure is expected to face a procedural deadline for a vote by Wednesday.

The impeachment effort centres on allegations that Hegseth knowingly implemented unlawful orders to initiate military action against Iran without the constitutional authorisation required for such operations.

Massie argued that the defense secretary's actions violated constitutional limits on executive power and undermined the rule of law.

"Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law," Massie said.

Hegseth has rejected the allegations, while Trump has publicly defended his Pentagon chief.

The defense secretary is also expected to address the impeachment effort during a news conference scheduled for Tuesday.

The move comes amid growing political pressure on Hegseth following Republican setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections.

Some Republican lawmakers and political allies have increasingly criticised the defense secretary, linking his leadership and the administration's military policies to the party's recent electoral difficulties.

Massie's initiative also highlights divisions within the Republican Party over the administration's approach to Iran and the constitutional authority to conduct military operations abroad.

Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has the power to impeach federal officials, while the Senate is responsible for conducting impeachment trials.

A simple majority in the House is required to approve articles of impeachment, while conviction and removal from office require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.