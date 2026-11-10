SOCAR's STAR refinery to expand diesel production capacity in Türkiye
SOCAR-owned STAR Oil Refinery in Türkiye is launching a new investment project worth approximately 6 billion Turkish lira ($120 million) to increase its diesel production capacity by 600,000 tonnes annually through the construction of a new Kero-Merox unit. According to SOCAR Türkiye, the refinery has signed an agreement with...
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