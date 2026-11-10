Zelensky ready to meet Putin even in Antarctica, Ukraine’s UN envoy says

10 November 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at any location around the world, including Antarctica, but not in Moscow, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Andrii Melnyk said.

According to UNIAN, Melnyk said Zelensky was prepared to hold a face-to-face meeting at the earliest opportunity, including in Florida in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit or at any other location.

"He is ready to meet at the first opportunity: in Florida in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit or anywhere else in the world, if necessary, even in Antarctica - anywhere, but not in Moscow," Melnyk stated.

No specific agreement has been reached regarding the venue or date of a possible meeting. Melnyk mentioned Antarctica while listing potential locations to underline the Ukrainian president's willingness to engage in direct talks.

The Ukrainian envoy also called on the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He separately urged UN member states to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems, particularly interceptor missiles for Patriot batteries.

Meanwhile, trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine are currently taking place in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes five other delegation members and six experts. The US delegation includes presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Ukraine's delegation is headed by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.