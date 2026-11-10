Rustem Umerov reveals key agenda of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States on a possible settlement of the war are underway in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
This was announced by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s delegation and Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, in a post on Telegram.
"We are holding discussions in the trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia. The agenda includes key issues such as ending hostilities and bringing peace closer," Umerov wrote.
He added that the Ukrainian delegation was working in line with the objectives set by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation held its first meeting in Abu Dhabi with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission.
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