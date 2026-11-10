Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31 in Antalya [PHOTOS]
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has visited the Azerbaijan Pavilion established in Antalya as part of the COP31 climate conference.
Yılmaz met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, during the visit and toured the pavilion to learn more about its activities and exhibits.
The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, the current state of bilateral cooperation, and opportunities for further collaboration.
Yılmaz highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s experience in hosting COP29 for Türkiye’s preparations to organize COP31. He also expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its support and assistance throughout the preparatory process.
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