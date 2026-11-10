SOCAR selects US technology for new 850,000-tonne polyethylene plant in Türkiye

10 November 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has completed the technology selection process for a new polyethylene production complex with an annual capacity of 850,000 tonnes in Aliağa, Türkiye, as part of its $7 billion petrochemical investment programme.

SOCAR Chief Engineer Rovshan Khalilov announced that the facility will be developed under the company's Petrochemical Master Plan, which aims to expand production capacity and modernise petrochemical infrastructure in Türkiye.

According to Khalilov, US-based Univation Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Dow Chemical, has been selected as the technology licensor for the project.

The new facility will utilise UNIPOL PE technology for polyethylene production, marking a key stage in the development of SOCAR's planned petrochemical complex.

The project is expected to strengthen the production capabilities of Petkim Petrokimya Holding, the Turkish petrochemical company in which SOCAR Türkiye holds a controlling stake.

$70 million engineering phase underway

The technology selection follows the launch of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) activities in September 2026 under SOCAR's broader petrochemical investment programme.

A total of $70 million has been allocated for the engineering and design phase, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

The FEED stage will support the technical planning and development of the proposed production facilities before subsequent phases of project implementation.

SOCAR's Petrochemical Master Plan envisages approximately $7 billion in investments to expand and modernise its petrochemical operations in Türkiye.

The programme includes the construction of new production facilities alongside the upgrading and expansion of existing industrial infrastructure.

The planned polyethylene complex in Aliağa represents one of the major projects within this investment framework, with its projected annual capacity of 850,000 tonnes expected to significantly increase the group's petrochemical production potential.

Petkim remains central to SOCAR's Turkish operations

Founded on April 3, 1965, Petkim Petrokimya Holding is one of Türkiye's leading petrochemical producers and a major component of SOCAR's industrial investments in the country.

The company operates in Aliağa, an important petrochemical and industrial centre on Türkiye's Aegean coast.

Through its controlling interest in Petkim, SOCAR has established a significant presence in the Turkish petrochemical sector.

The latest technology selection marks another step in the implementation of SOCAR's long-term investment strategy, which seeks to expand production capacity and strengthen the integration of its petrochemical operations in Türkiye.

The overall $7 billion programme is intended to support the development of new manufacturing capabilities while improving the efficiency and competitiveness of existing facilities.