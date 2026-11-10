Rubio: No need for major operations in Iran

10 November 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that there is currently no need for major combat operations against Iran, arguing that the economic sanctions are "devastating" the Iranian economy. He repeated that the US remains open to a peace agreement and is not discouraging mediation efforts, but that Tehran is "apparently not ready to make a deal." He insisted that the conflict has not reached a stalemate and that the US is increasing pressure on Iran by the compounding effect of sanctions.

Rubio also commented on the trilateral talks with Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, telling reporters that Washington wants to ensure that Ukraine "never feels threatened" once the war is over. He added that European officials are "right beside" the US delegation, although they did not take part in negotiations, and that the trilateral format should eventually expand to include the European Union in order to reach a peace settlement.