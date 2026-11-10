Zangezur Corridor could be operational in four years

10 November 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The messages delivered by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in Shusha were crystal clear, demonstrating to the entire world the two countries' unity, brotherhood and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

Speaking to Azerbaijani media, Uraloglu noted that the statements made by the two heads of state had spoken for themselves, leaving little need for further comment.

"Azerbaijan is our brother and will remain our brother forever. We closely followed your struggle for Karabakh and wholeheartedly congratulate you on your Victory. During the Turkish President's visit to Shusha with his delegation, both President Ilham Aliyev and our President sent very clear messages to those seeking to drive a wedge between us. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate and support each other in all areas. There has never been any distinction between us, and there never will be," the minister stressed.

Commenting on the Zangezur Corridor project, Uraloglu said that completing the route remained a priority.

"We know that Azerbaijan is nearing completion of the work on its own territory, and we are closely monitoring the process. We plan to complete all sections of the corridor and put it into operation in approximately four years," he noted.

The Turkish minister also addressed the prospects for opening border crossings between Türkiye and Armenia.

"Time is working in our favour. I personally meet with the relevant Armenian minister. We have completed the necessary preparations for opening both the railway border crossing and the Alican road crossing. If mutual agreement is reached, I do not think the process will take long, while also taking Azerbaijan's sensitive concerns into account. We expect to open these crossings in the near future," Uraloglu added.