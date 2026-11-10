Pope Leo XIV sets record in Buenos Aires

10 November 2026 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Around 2.5 million worshippers gathered in Buenos Aires for a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV, EFE reports. The attendance marked a record for the pontiff.

"My visit to Argentina has allowed me to see the enthusiasm of your faith on your faces," the Pope told the crowd.

Crowds of worshippers stretched for kilometres along one of the capital’s main avenues. Many had travelled from different parts of Argentina and neighbouring countries, while some spent the night on the streets to secure places closer to the altar. Dozens of large screens were installed to allow people further away to follow the service.

In his homily, Leo XIV praised the strong faith of Argentine Catholics and described the Christian family as a source of support amid the challenges of modern life. He also paid an emotional tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, who served as Archbishop of Buenos Aires before becoming pontiff.

Before the Mass, Leo XIV visited the Cottolengo Don Orione centre for people with disabilities, where he met residents and staff. He stressed that a country's progress should be measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members.

The visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina in nearly four decades. The previous visit was made by Pope John Paul II in 1987.

Following his stay in Argentina, Leo XIV is due to travel to Peru, where he will remain until November 17.

Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images