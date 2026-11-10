Group of investors takes Nvidia to court over spying allegations

10 November 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A group of investors has filed a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, over his alleged relationship with a woman accused of espionage, The Telegraph reports.

The lawsuit was brought by investors who purchased Nvidia shares between October 9 and November 8. They are seeking compensation for losses caused by a significant decline in the company's share price.

The plaintiffs accuse Nvidia and Huang of knowingly making false statements by denying that the chief executive had a personal relationship with the woman in question. The lawsuit was filed by US law firm The Rosen Law. The newspaper notes that Nvidia could face two further lawsuits from other companies.

Nvidia shares fell by 5% on Monday after Huang acknowledged in a statement to employees that he had been romantically involved with the woman under investigation.

According to Forbes USA, Huang's net worth fell by $7.4 billion, briefly pushing him out of the world's top 10 richest people.

The billionaire's admission has also fuelled speculation about a possible divorce from his wife, Lori Huang. In the event of a divorce, she could receive tens of billions of dollars, although the exact amount remains unclear.

Image: Annegret Hilse / Reuters