Formula 1 to finish season with races in Middle East

11 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Formula 1 confirmed on Tuesday that it will finish the current season with races in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, despite the uncertainties surrounding conflicts in the Middle East.

Formula 1 officials previously asked Italy's Imola circuit to stand by in case the last race of the season cannot be held in Abu Dhabi, but today they decided to go ahead with the original schedule.

"If the situation develops negatively in the coming weeks before the events in the Middle East, we will not hesitate to do the right thing and the safety of everyone will always be the priority," a Formula 1 spokesperson told the BBC.

This year's championship was already won by Kimi Antonelli, who became the youngest driver ever to hold the title, while Mercedes took the constructors' trophy.