Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Aramco site

10 November 2026 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Houthis announced on Tuesday that they carried out four airstrikes against Saudi Arabia, hitting the Khalid International Airport and the financial district in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, as well as a facility owned by the Saudi state oil company Aramco and Saudi troop concentrations.

The Houthis said the attacks are a response to a recent Saudi strike targeting a market in Taiz in southern Yemen and another that "wiped out an entire village in the Bani Hashish district."

They warned that they will continue their operations deep inside Saudi territory, "maintaining the principle of responding to blockades with blockades and escalations with escalations."