Iranian President Pezeshkian to meet Erdogan and other leaders at COP31 in Turkiye

11 November 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is of major importance for the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.

According to the Iranian President's official information portal, Pezeshkian made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday, November 11, before departing for Turkiye to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

"During the visit, information will be presented on the damage inflicted on Iran's environment by the United States and Israel, as well as the adverse consequences of the war," he said.

Pezeshkian described meetings with leaders from various countries on the sidelines of the summit as a significant opportunity. He said he was scheduled to meet with more than 10 heads of state and officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Iranian president also noted that relations between Iran and Turkiye were at a very good level, highlighting the two countries' shared regional, economic, social and cultural interests.

He added that these common interests could contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and regional security.

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) is taking place in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20.