President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Bulgaria

11 November 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Madam President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from a severe traffic accident in Bulgaria.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the friendly people of Bulgaria, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the letter reads.

A massive pile-up involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Trakia Motorway near the Bulgarian city of Yambol.

According to the latest statement from Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior, a total of 86 vehicles were involved in the accident. The pile-up occurred amid dense fog and a sharp reduction in visibility.

The accident claimed 12 lives and left 51 people injured, 13 of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

Bulgaria has declared November 11 a national day of mourning following the accident.