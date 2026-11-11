US embassy issues alert over Houthi attack threats

11 November 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert and ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave the country due to safety risks and regional threats.

The announcement said that Americans in the Middle East should "exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis," while also warning about the ongoing "Iranian efforts to target US government officials in the region."

The Department of State also restricted official travel and urged US citizens to exercise caution around airport travel, saying recent missile attacks have caused operational disruptions.